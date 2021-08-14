Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Two crushed to death after crane part falls on them at US embassy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 05:54 AM IST
A spokesperson for the US embassy did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.(Getty Images. Representative image)

Two labourers working at an under-construction site at the United States embassy in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area were crushed to death on Friday after a part of a crane operating on the ground fell on them, police said, adding that a third man, who was also injured in the incident, is currently battling for his life at a private hospital in Chanakyapuri.

A senior police officer said that they received a PCR call from Primus hospital at 1.44pm after “three severely injured persons were brought there”.

A police team rushed to the hospital where they were informed that one of the labourers, identified as Kanchan (32), was brought dead to the hospital. Doctors tried to save the life of the second victim, Babulal (32), but he succumbed to injuries within a few hours, police said.

The third labourer, Mukesh (33), is currently undergoing treatment. Police said all three hailed from Dausa in Rajasthan.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said an FIR under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) was registered immediately after they were informed about the accident.

“Further investigation is being carried out in the matter,” said the DCP.

A spokesperson for the US embassy did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

