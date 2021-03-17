Two dead after 2 shooting incidents in Adarsh Nagar

Two men, one of them a 45-year-old chartered accountant, were shot dead in two separate firing incidents reported between Monday evening and Tuesday morning at two different places under the jurisdiction of north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar police station.

While one person was arrested in the first case, the murder of a 32-year-old man in Azadpur village on Monday evening, the police are still working on clues in the CA’s murder, reported on Tuesday morning.

There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi. One person was killed, and four others were injured in those shootings. Two back-to-back separate firing incidents took place within an hour at two different places falling under the territorial jurisdiction of the Defence Colony police station last Wednesday. A BSES contractual driver and a policeman were injured in those incidents. The attackers in both the cases were arrested.

Recounting the latest incident, police said CA Anil Aggarwal lived with his wife and two children in a rented flat in Majlis Park near Azadpur. The family owns a property on Mahatma Gandhi Road that is less than a kilometre away from their home. A four-storey building is being constructed there and Aggarwal’s murder took place at the under-construction site, the police said.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said on Tuesday, around 10am, Aggarwal and his wife had gone to inspect the construction site. Aggarwal was speaking to a worker on the ground floor, when an unidentified man arrived there on a scooter. “The man was wearing a helmet. He came inside and shot Aggarwal from close range in the presence of his wife and the worker. The bullet hit Aggarwal in the neck and he collapsed. The attacker immediately fled on the scooter,” said the officer, adding that the scooter was later found to be stolen from central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on February 7.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the police control room was informed about the firing and a team was rushed to the crime scene. The injured man was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We have registered a case of murder and are probing it from all possible angles. Multiple teams are working on the case. All necessary evidence has been collected from the scene of crime, after proper inspection. CCTV footage has been procured and is being analysed. We have some vital clues and various teams are working on them,” said Rangnani.

Police officers associated with the case suspect the possibility of a contract killing as the scooter used in the crime was a stolen one. “Personal enmity and financial dispute are also being looked into,” said another police officer, requesting anonymity.

Nearly 16 hours before the CA’s murder, a 32-year-old man, identified as Suresh alias Banwari, was shot dead by a group of four persons outside his home in Azadpur village. The crime took place around 6pm Monday and Banwari sustained at least six gunshot wounds. The prime suspect, identified as Rajnish alias Raja, 21, was arrested on Tuesday, the police said.

Police said Banwari, who had a criminal background, was standing outside his home when four persons arrived there and fired on him. Banwari sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and head. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A case of murder was registered. Raja was caught following searches at his possible hideouts, the police said.

