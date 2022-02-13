Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two groups clash over property dispute, Delhi Police arrest three

Deputy commissioner of police(North-East) SK Sain, said that on Friday, a video showing clashes between two groups was circulating on WhatsApp
Published on Feb 13, 2022
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi Police said they have registered a case of rioting and arrested three people after clashes were reported between two groups in North-East Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Friday. To be sure, senior police officers said the clashes were not communal but were the result of a property dispute between the two groups.

“The police control room had also received three distress calls related to the clashes. A police team immediately reached on the spot and saw a riot-like situation where some people had beaten others brutally. The situation was controlled and injured were shifted to the nearby JPC Hospital. We registered a case and have arrested the suspects,” said DCP Sain.

Police have identified the suspects as Jagat Singh (62), Harender Singh (41), Sumit Singh (27) and Amit Singh (24). Two injured people - Shyambir (30) and Naresh (29) - were referred to GTB hospital.

“The investigation, conducted so far, has revealed that both parties are involved in old property disputes and cross cases had been registered earlier. They were also bound down to keep peace,” said DCP Sain.

