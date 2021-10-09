Two held for smuggling over 421kg of crackers into Delhi

New Delhi: Two persons, including an autorickshaw driver, were arrested for allegedly smuggling over 421kg of firecrackers into the city from Haryana’s Palwal, said Delhi Police on Friday, marking its first major seizure of the banned goods ahead of Diwali.

The seized crackers are just half of the nearly 900kg order placed by one of the arrested men, identified by his first name Udit, with a supplier in Palwal, the police said.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the supplier of the firecrackers in Palwal holds a valid licence to sell such items and if the consignment was sold and supplied to Udit through legitimate ways. Police officers associated with the investigation said that the Palwal-based supplier may be asked to join the investigation if required.

On September 15, the Delhi government first announced a “complete ban” on the sale, storage and use of firecrackers in the Capital this Diwali. The pre-emptive ban was imposed in view of the city’s deteriorating air quality over the past three years, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had explained said in a series of tweets. In a separate order days later, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) later extended the ban till January 1, 2022.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that in the early hours of Wednesday, two personnel from the Sadar Bazar police station were on bike patrol duty when around 3 am, they noticed a loaded tempo going towards Jhandewalan from Motia Khan.

“The tempo, which was stopped under our ‘roko and toko’ strategy, was found loaded with firecrackers. The driver, Nagmani (33), and Udit (26) were arrested. The firecrackers, weighing 421.5kg, and the vehicle were seized and a case was registered,” said DCP Kalsi.

During the interrogation, the DCP said, Udit, who is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession and lives with his family in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim, revealed that he got the idea of making quick money by selling firecrackers during the festival season.

According to police, he contacted a dealer in Palwal and paid ₹70,000 to procure the firecrackers three days ago.

Though Udit did not have a licence to store or sell firecrackers, police said he had planned to sell it from his home.

“Udit tasked Nagmani to bring the first consignment of crackers into Delhi from Pawal and were in touch over cellphones. When Nagmani entered Delhi and reached near Jhandewalan, Udit boarded the vehicle. They were moving towards Nabi Karim when the policemen caught them,” the DCP added.