New Delhi, Two persons were injured after two men allegedly opened fire at a group of people near Karkardooma Community Centre over an old enmity in east Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

Two injured in Karkardooma firing; one held from Ajmer

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Police said after the incident, teams arrested one of the accused from Ajmer in Rajasthan.

"The incident took place on September 11 when two persons riding a scooter allegedly opened multiple rounds of fire at a group of people who had come out of a cafe and were waiting near an ice-cream shop," an officer said.

The injured were identified as Afsar, an event organiser, and Irshad, a scrap dealer. One of them sustained three gunshot injuries, while the other suffered one firearm injury, the officer said.

An FIR was registered at Anand Vihar police station. Following the incident, multiple teams were formed to identify and apprehend those involved.

"Police examined more than 350 CCTV camera recordings from the area and the suspected escape route. The investigation led police to 22-year-old Addu, a resident of Wazirabad, who fled Delhi after the incident and was hiding in Ajmer. He was traced and arrested," the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Two pistols used in the firing and a scooter were recovered from his possession. The investigation also revealed the role of 28-year-old Afreen alias Chanda, who allegedly passed information about the victim's location to the accused. Her mobile phone has been recovered and is being examined for evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two pistols used in the firing and a scooter were recovered from his possession. The investigation also revealed the role of 28-year-old Afreen alias Chanda, who allegedly passed information about the victim's location to the accused. Her mobile phone has been recovered and is being examined for evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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"The firing was allegedly carried out following a quarrel about a month earlier between the accused and Sameer, a friend of injured Irshad, during which both sides had exchanged threats. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly came across a video indicating that Sameer and Irshad were present at a club. He allegedly confirmed their presence through his sources and then reached the spot with his associate Mujambil before carrying out the firing," the officer said.

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Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused and verify the involvement of others.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.