Two key Walled City heritage sites in Delhi’s revamp plans
- The civic body plans to build a Shajahanabad museum and interpretation centre at the 93-year old haveli, which once used to be a traditional private mansion with two storeys and corridors.
After delays of several years, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s plans to redevelop two heritage sites in the Walled City as museums and tourist complexes are once again back on track. The civic body has issued tenders for carrying out civil repair and electrical work at the Lahori Gate heritage haveli, built in 1929, while the Union culture ministry has expressed an interest in revamping the Town Hall senior civic officials in the know of the matter have confirmed.
The civic body plans to build a Shajahanabad museum and interpretation centre at the 93-year old haveli, which once used to be a traditional private mansion with two storeys and corridors. It looks out on to a market square where lanes emerging from Khari Baoli spice bazaar, Sadar Bazar and Old Delhi Railway station converge.
“Earlier, the haveli was being used as a municipal dispensary and later it became a sort of a storehouse for merchants from the spice market . In the first phase, basic repair work was carried out at the haveli and now the second tender has been issued for carrying out electrical work and additional civil work for developing it into a museum,” a municipal official said.
According to the tender issued by the civic body on April 12, 2022, the estimated cost of the work in the current phase will be ₹24,874,000 and the time of completion after selection of concessionaire is around six months.
The majestic red and yellow two-storey structure, which provides a glimpse of the yesteryear glory of Chandni Chowk, was restored in 2003 but the museum project never took off. The haveli has been lying neglected since then and several encroachers and squatters have moved into the dilapidated sections. Its roof and jharokhas (balconies) are badly damaged, the official said. The central government had allocated ₹4.22 crore in 2017 for reviving the project and INTACH was roped in as a consultant.
Town hall
As for the Old Town Hall, the ministry of culture has expressed interest in redeveloping the complex which has been lying abandoned since the 2012 trifurcation of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. “The complex will be leased out to the ministry for 33 years on a revenue sharing basis. The ministry will revamp the building and run a museum, hotel and restaurant complex from the there. They have granted in principle agreement for the proposal but the project is still in its nascent stage,” the official quoted above said.
The north corporation estimates that it will need about ₹50 crore to restore the Victorian era building -- its stones, lime plaster, burnt bricks and timber are all in urgent need of refurbishing. The regular maintenance of the complex stopped in 2011-12, after the municipal headquarters shifted to the Civic Centre on Minto Road, municipal officials said.
Parties gear up for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit has started the preparations for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll—the seat fell vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected as Rajya Sabha member last month—which is likely to be held in the next few months. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday held a meeting with senior leaders and workers in the constituency to discuss the poll plan and issues in the area.
Ridership yet to hit pre-pandemic levels: Metro data
Despite lifting of all Covid-19 related restrictions in the Capital, the daily average ridership of the Delhi Metro only rose to 66% of the pre-pandemic level. According to data from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the average daily ridership on weekdays between February 28 and April 17 this year is currently around four million, as against the 6.13 million average weekday ridership between January 1 and February 29 in 2020.
CBI arrests 3 more in minor’s gang-rape, murder case in Bengal’s Hanskhali
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested three men on charges of destroying evidence and threatening the family of the 14-year-old girl who died on April 5 after an alleged gang rape at Hanskhali in Bengal's Nadia district, officials aware of the development said. The three accused, Surajit Roy, Akash Garai and Dipto Gayali, were produced before a court in Ranaghat on Sunday and remanded in CBI custody.
PM dismayed people by not referring to restoration of statehood and assembly elections: J&K Congress
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disappointed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by not uttering a word about restoration of statehood and restoration of democracy, by holding early Assembly elections.
Jammu and Kashmir will soon set an example of development for country: L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that it was a big day for the Union Territory as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated development works worth over ₹20,000 crore. New industrial scheme Sinha added that PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
