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Two killed as car hits motorcycle in northeast Delhi; offending driver held

Two killed as car hits motorcycle in northeast Delhi; offending driver held

Published on: May 09, 2026 07:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two men travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a car allegedly rammed into its rear near Bhajanpura Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Two killed as car hits motorcycle in northeast Delhi; offending driver held

The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested, they added.

The accident took place on the intervening night of May 8 and 9 in Khajuri Khas area, when a Maruti Celerio car hit the Bullet motorcycle with two persons Rohit and Hemant , residents of Karawal Nagar onboard, a senior police officer said.

The car allegedly hit the motorcycle from the rear, leaving the two riders seriously injured.

They were shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on a PCR van, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

"A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The accused driver, identified as Himanshu has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized," the police officer said.

On receiving the information, he rushed to the hospital, where he found that both had died. He said the bodies was later taken to Nandagiri hospital for post-mortem.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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