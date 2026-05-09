New Delhi, Two men travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a car allegedly rammed into its rear near Bhajanpura Metro station in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Two killed as car hits motorcycle in northeast Delhi; offending driver held

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The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested, they added.

The accident took place on the intervening night of May 8 and 9 in Khajuri Khas area, when a Maruti Celerio car hit the Bullet motorcycle with two persons Rohit and Hemant , residents of Karawal Nagar onboard, a senior police officer said.

The car allegedly hit the motorcycle from the rear, leaving the two riders seriously injured.

They were shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on a PCR van, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

"A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The accused driver, identified as Himanshu has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized," the police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the accident, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ajay Pratap Singh, a relative of the deceased, said Rohit had gone to a hotel after office and was returning home when the accident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajay Pratap Singh, a relative of the deceased, said Rohit had gone to a hotel after office and was returning home when the accident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "They had gone to a hotel after office to watch a match and were returning home. One of them had a private job in the aviation industry, while the other had a government job," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They had gone to a hotel after office to watch a match and were returning home. One of them had a private job in the aviation industry, while the other had a government job," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said he received a call from Rohit's nephew Shivam, who informed him about the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said he received a call from Rohit's nephew Shivam, who informed him about the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Shivam, Rohit's nephew, called me at around 11.15 pm. I was at home when he informed me that Rohit and Bunty had an accident and were in serious condition," Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Shivam, Rohit's nephew, called me at around 11.15 pm. I was at home when he informed me that Rohit and Bunty had an accident and were in serious condition," Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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On receiving the information, he rushed to the hospital, where he found that both had died. He said the bodies was later taken to Nandagiri hospital for post-mortem.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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