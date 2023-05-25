Two changing tyre crushed by speeding truck in east Delhi

Two people were killed while four others were injured after a speeding truck hit a stationary vehicle on a flyover near northeast Delhi’s Welcome Metro station in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Welcome police station. (Representational Image)

Police said they received a call at 12.35am on Thursday about the incident. “The police immediately reached the spot. It took nearly two hours to drag out the bodies that were stuck between the two trucks. They were later taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead,” said Joy Tirkey, the deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

The DCP said that the deceased were identified as Ravi Kishan, 35, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi, and Satish Kumar, 32, of Ghaziabad’s Loni. Both were helpers of the stationary truck, which was carrying bricks to Karol Bagh from Ghaziabad, he added.

The DCP said that the accident took place on the flyover near Welcome Metro station. “In his complaint, one of the injured, Doje Singh, 42, of Loni, said that he worked as a labourer. He said that around 12.30am, the tyre of the truck he was riding in suddenly burst while the vehicle was on the flyover. The complainant was opening the tyre bolts when another truck hit their vehicle from behind,” he said.

The DCP added that three others — Mahesh, 41, Naurang, 38, and Sunil, 35 — were injured in the accident. “Naurang was the driver of the stationary truck, while Mahesh was driving the errant truck,” he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Welcome police station, the DCP added.

In another incident, a man died on Thursday after he was run over by an unidentified vehicle near Nigam Bodh Ghat in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (north) said that the police received information regarding the incident at 2.55am. “The victim was sleeping at a pavement near Nigam Bodh Ghat at the time of the accident. He has been identified as Prashant Singh Chouhan, 23, a resident of Sonia Vihar’s Pushta. We are analysing the CCTV footage of the area, to identify the offending vehicle. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against unknown person. The investigation is in on,” he said.

