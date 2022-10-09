Two labourers killed on construction site at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1

Two persons were killed and six sustained injuries while working at an under-construction site at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1 on October 6, when they fell from a 40-feel high scaffolding, police said on Sunday, and added that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said the deceased have been identified as Vikash, 30, and Manoj, 19 -- both residents of a labour camp near the construction site.

Investigators aware of the case said that the police control room received a call from Safdarjug Hospital around 10:15pm on October 6, reporting an incident at Terminal 1 in which eight were injured and brought to the hospital for treatment. When the police reached the hospital, they were informed that while Vikash was brought dead, Manoj died during treatment.

Six others were undergoing treatment, they said and added that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortem examination.

A police officer said that the incident took place around 8:30pm when labourers were working for construction of the node at the terminal. “A node is a pathway or an intersection where the aircraft will stop after landing and passengers will walk to the airport. Preliminary probe suggests that there was shuttering work going on and they fell from a height of approximately 40 feet,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The work of scaffolding was under contractor Mintu Yadav at Node building T-1 arrival at L and T construction site. A case has been registered under section 337 (Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) has been registered. Further investigation is in progress,” Sharma said.

An airport official, on condition of anonymity, said the project was being executed by a contractor, and the airport operator is not responsible for any incident on construction site. “The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has no role in the matter,” the official said.