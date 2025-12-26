Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Two men arrested after shootout in Narela

Karn Pratap Singh
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 03:36 am IST

New Delhi:Two men were arrested on late Wednesday night after an exchange of fire with police near an educational institute in Narela in outer Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Two illicit firearms with five cartridges, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered. (Representative photo)

Police said the criminals, identified as Chandan Yadav alias Kaku,31 and Afzal aka Imran, 34, sustained one bullet each in their leg. Both were wanted in a firing and attempt to murder case. The duo had shot Mohammad Babu, 42-year-old, on Tuesday night over refusal to give money to buy liquor.

Two illicit firearms with five cartridges, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered.

Around 10 pm on Tuesday,Babu, an e-rickshaw driver, was sitting around a bonfire at Narela Pocket-A6 with his friend Rizwan alias Balli and nephew Mohammad Israr when Chandan, Afzal and Munna, arrived on a motorcycle.

Chandan asked Rizwan for money to buy liquor, however, Babu told Rizwan to refuse, pointing  out the habit of demanding money, said a police officer.

“An altercation broke out during which Afzal pulled out a firearm, shot Babu in the chest and fled with his friends. Babu was rushed to a nearby hospital, where timely treatment saved his life,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said that a case of attempt to murder was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused. On Wednesday night, police received information about the whereabouts of two attackers in Narela. Accordingly, a police picket was put near an educational institute in Narela for vehicle checking.

“The two were spotted riding a Hero Deluxe motorcycle. When asked to stop, they attempted to escape and fired three rounds at the police team. In retaliation, police fired three rounds and both suffered one bullet each in their leg. They were admitted at a nearby hospital and discharged after medical attention,” DCP said.

Police said both were registered as habitual criminals at Narela police station. Azfal is involved in 33 cases of robbery, theft, bodily offences, and was booked under protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act and gangsters act cases. Chandan has been involved in 12 cases. 

AI Summary AI Summary

Two men, Chandan Yadav and Afzal, were arrested in Narela, Delhi, after an exchange of gunfire with police. Both sustained leg injuries. They were wanted for the attempted murder of Mohammad Babu, shot over a money dispute. Police recovered firearms and a motorcycle. The duo has multiple criminal records, with Afzal linked to 33 cases.