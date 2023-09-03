Two enter Delhi LG’s office illegally, held

Two men have been arrested for entering the office of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, after one of them impersonated an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, police said on Sunday.

Delhi LG VK Saxena. (HT Archive)

The two entered LG’s office as they wanted to meet Saxena, get their photographs clicked with him and then misuse the photos to dupe people by exhibiting influence, the police said, and added that the accused were booked under the charges of impersonation. A first information report (FIR) was registered under section 419 and 34 of Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that on August 30 around 2.30 pm, the two men visited the LG office and one of them introduced himself as an IAS officer, who had a prior appointment with the LG. On verification by the secretariat staff, the facts were found to be untrue and the Civil Lines police station received a complaint in this regard.

“Joint interrogation of the suspects was conducted wherein nothing related to any terror angle was found. However, as per legal process, a case was registered and investigation was taken up. Both the suspects were arrested. They were identified as Abhimanyu Sethi, 41, from Odisha and Abhishek Chaudhary, 27, from Gokulpuri in Delhi. Both met through a common friend,” said Kalsi.