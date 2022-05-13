Two more arrested in Delhi's Subhash Nagar shooting incident
- Police said the attack, which was also captured by CCTV cameras, was executed on the directions of jailed gangster Salman Tyagi, who wanted to kill former Keshopur Mandi chairman Ajay Chaudhary over a long-standing rivalry.
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the May 7 firing incident involving three people, who opened fire on a crowded road in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, injuring two brothers -- one of them former chairperson of Keshopur Mandi-- while they were travelling in their car.
Tyagi also suspected Chaudhary of being involved in putting him in jail, the police said on Thursday.
One alleged shooter, identified as Paras Bohemia, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was arrested on May 10 by the special cell while another suspect, Raju, who allegedly provided his scooter to the three attackers, was arrested by the west district police a day after the incident.
After Tyagi’s involvement as prime conspirator was confirmed, following the interrogation of Paras and Raju, the investigating team also arrested Tyagi in the case. The two absconding shooters were Tyagi’s brother Adnan Tyagi and their relative Faizal.
Paddy sowing: BKU demands ₹10,000/acre relief for farmers opting for DSR method
Bharatiya Kisan Union (, Ugrahan) on Thursday demanded that the Punjab government pay a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to farmers who opt for DSR (direct seeded rice) method of paddy cultivation during the upcoming rabi season. As per a schedule announced by the state government, paddy sowing by DSR method will begin from May 20 and is expected to continue till May 31.
Chandigarh BJP raps AAP councillors for taking complaints to Punjab CM
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday raised strong objections to AAP councillors' alleged complaints to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann against Punjab-cadre officers in the Chandigarh municipal corporation. AAP councillors had met Mann on Wednesday. Sood claimed that not a single development agenda brought by the AAP had been stopped in the MC House. “But its councillors, instead of development, only do politics of accusations and counter-accusations,” he said.
Dera in Bhikhiwind fined ₹26 lakh fine for power theft
A dera situated in Bhikhiwind of Tarn Taran district has been slapped with ₹26 lakh fine after the enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited found it to be indulging in electricity theft. The team further discovered that the unauthorised connection was being used to run 17 air conditioners, seven geysers, four motors, 196 lights and 87 fans.
Chandigarh woman cheated out of ₹2.54 lakh, 2 booked
Two people have been booked for cheating a Sector 38 woman out of ₹2.54 lakh on the pretext of selling hThe complainant, Sunita Devi'sa plot. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma and Jarnail Singh. The complainant, Sunita Devi, said the accused took the money from her for a two marla plot at Jhujhar Nagar village in Mohali. But, they neither handed over the plot nor returned her money. A cheating case has been registered.
Peak power demand in Delhi hits season’s high of 6,780MW: Discoms
The peak power demand in Delhi rose to 6,780MW on Thursday, the year's highest so far and a record for May, largely due to an increase in the usage of cooling appliances in view of the higher-than-normal daily temperatures, power discom officials said. The previous high for the month was 6,461MW, on May 31, 2019. This year, power utilities have projected the peak demand to breach 8,000MW.
