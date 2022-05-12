Two more held for firing at two brothers in west Delhi

Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the May 7 firing incident involving three shooters, who opened fire on a crowded road in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, injuring two brothers -- one of them former chairperson of Keshopur Mandi-- while they were travelling in their car.

Police said the attack, which was also captured by CCTV cameras, was executed on the directions of jailed gangster Salman Tyagi, who wanted to kill former Keshopur Mandi chairman Ajay Chaudhary over a long-standing rivalry. Tyagi also suspected Chaudhary of being involved in putting him in jail, the police said on Thursday.

One alleged shooter, identified as Paras Bohemia, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was arrested on May 10 by the special cell while another suspect, Raju, who allegedly provided his scooter to the three attackers, was arrested by the west district police a day after the incident.

After Tyagi’s involvement as prime conspirator was confirmed, following the interrogation of Paras and Raju, the investigating team also arrested Tyagi in the case. The two absconding shooters were Tyagi’s brother Adnan Tyagi and their relative Faizal.

“We arrested Adnan and Faizal from Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, where they were hiding after the crime,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal.

On the evening of May 7, Chaudhary and his brother Yashpal Chaudhary were returning in their car after meeting a relative at a private hospital in Kirti Nagar, when the three armed men opened fire at their car. Over a dozen bullets were fired at them and both suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Despite being injured, Yashpal managed to drive to a nearby hospital.

A case of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy was registered at the Hari Nagar police station based on their complaint. The five suspects were identified and arrested following the investigation.

The story that emerged following the interrogation of the arrested men was that around 2016, Tyagi used to extort money from businessmen in west Delhi. There was a tussle between Tyagi and Shri Baniya, cousin of Chaudhary. Tyagi was later arrested in a drug peddling case and subsequently booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“Tyagi suspected that Chaudhary was behind his arrest. He wanted to take revenge and discussed it with Adnan and Faizal. Adnan and Faizal conducted the reconnaissance of Chaudhary’s movements and found that he and his brother often visited a relative at the private hospital. The trio roped in Paras and Raju in their plan,” said Bansal.

On May 7, the DCP said, the conspirators found the brothers travelling in their car without their private security officers (PSOs). Seeing it as the right opportunity, they opened fire at the car and fled, he added.

