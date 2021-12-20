Two-day Delhi assembly session from January 3

The Delhi assembly will hold a two-day session on January 3 and 4, an official bulletin said on Monday.

“Hon’ble members are informed that the fourth part of second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall,” the bulletin said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi cabinet has approved the setting up of a Delhi Teachers’ University and said that a bill on it will be placed before the assembly in the coming session.

Though the sessions have been tentatively fixed for January 3 and 4, the bulletin said the session may be extended if required.

In view of the Covid threat, officials said assembly members will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. “They will sit according to a plan to ensure proper physical distance between them,” the bulletin stated.

