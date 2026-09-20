New Delhi, The UGC Rollback Savarna Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday was postponed after Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh spoke with members of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, which had announced the gathering.

UGC Rollback Mahapanchayat in Delhi postponed after govt talks with Kshatriya Karni Sena

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Nadda announced the meeting's outcome in a post on X around 2 am on Sunday.

Nadda said he and Singh held discussions with Kshatriya Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat, who is also the founder of the UGC Rollback Savarna Mahapanchayat Committee, and his delegation.

"In this meeting, the issues raised by them were discussed in a cordial atmosphere, and the government will give due consideration to their demands. We will hold another meeting with them in the coming three weeks. Raj Shekhawat and his delegation have decided to postpone the Mahapanchayat scheduled for September 20," Nadda said.

The delegation included Shubhanshu Singh Rajput, national president of Samriddh Sanatan Sangh; R K Singh, IT cell president of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha; advocate Sangeeta Singh, national president of Kshatriya Karni Sena; and advocate Himanshu Sharma, legal adviser to the Savarna Mahapanchayat Committee.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed Mahapanchayat was to raise concerns over the UGC Regulations, 2026, and reservation policies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed Mahapanchayat was to raise concerns over the UGC Regulations, 2026, and reservation policies. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the Kshatriya Karni Sena had appealed to "all citizens of the general category" to join the Mahapanchayat at 10 am on Sunday.

Following Nadda's post, Shekhawat described the development as an "important achievement" of their collective efforts.

"From the announcement of the UGC Rollback Savarn Mahapanchayat until today, all of us have remained united and made continuous efforts. The result of these efforts is now before us. As a result of our sustained efforts, the Central government has proposed holding talks with us. This is an important achievement of our collective efforts," he said in a post on X.

Shekhawat said the government has sought three weeks' time to undertake a "rational and comprehensive" examination of the points raised by them, following which another round of discussions will be held between the government and their delegation.

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"Several rounds of discussions have been held with senior Union ministers and representatives of the Central Government, including J P Nadda, Union Health Minister, and Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the PMO," he said.

"During these rounds of discussions, various discrepancies and concerns relating to the UGC Regulations, 2026 were discussed in detail. The government has stated that it will seriously consider these issues and undertake a detailed study of them," he said.

Shekhawat also announced that the Mahapanchayat scheduled for Sunday has been postponed until further notice.

"The Mahapanchayat was proposed to press for several key demands, and discussions with the government on all these issues have now commenced. The government has taken these concerns seriously. We hope that the forthcoming round of discussions will lead to concrete and positive decisions towards resolving all these discrepancies," he said.

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Last month, Nadda met members of the 'Reservation Hatao Andolan' in the national capital, days after hundreds of people gathered at Jantar Mantar demanding that affirmative action be based on economic criteria rather than caste.

The demonstration was held on August 21 following a call by 'Reservation Hatao Andolan', an Instagram-based page. Police said that permission was not granted for the protest, and heavy security was deployed at Jantar Mantar.

Sharing details about the meeting, Nadda had said in a post on X on August 27 that discussions were held with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team, following the movement at Jantar Mantar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.