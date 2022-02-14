Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unclaimed bag with drugs found at Delhi airport

Updated on Feb 14, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The customs department at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday said they found an unclaimed bag near gate number 11 of the International Arrivals section at Terminal 3, containing 52 capsules of a narcotic substance, suspected to be cocaine. 

Customs officials said the bag was found abandoned near the immigration area and had been left among the plants there. They added efforts were on to identify the passenger who abandoned the bag using CCTV footage. 

The incident came to light on February 9, officials said, when 52 capsules were discovered in a polybag during an inspection of the area by customs officers.

 “The capsules were cut open and the recovered substance was subjected to a diagnostic test. Prima facie, it appears to be 870 grams of cocaine, with an international value of 13.05 crore,” said the customs department in a statement on Sunday. htc

