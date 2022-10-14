Union housing ministry gets 177 comments on DD Act amendment

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs is unlikely to make any major amendments to its draft proposals for the Delhi Development Act, 1957, that were aimed at expediting the implementation of the land pooling policy in Delhi, among other developments, senior ministry officials said on Thursday.

The officials added that they have received 177 responses to the draft amendments that were put in the public domain in August, seeking suggestions and objections. They said that the ministry has received a mixed response to the proposed amendments.

The ministry proposes to expedite implementation of the land pooling policy and initiate urban regeneration projects. According to the draft policy, it would be made mandatory for land owners in urbanised villages where land pooling is to be implemented to participate in the policy, if the specified threshold of participation is achieved in a land pooling sector.

Currently, it is not mandatory for land owners to participate in land pooling or urban redevelopment projects. This is one of the main reasons why the land pooling policy, which was first notified in 2013, and then again in 2018, has not taken off despite several efforts by the Delhi Development Authority.

“We have compiled all the 177 responses received from the public. The amended draft will now be sent to the for further approval before it is tabled in the Parliament,” said a senior official who is privy to the matter. The ministry has uploaded all the 177 suggestions/ objections on its website.

The officials said a number of stakeholders agreed with the mandatory participation to get contiguous land parcels for planned development under the land pooling policy. However, they added, that they simultaneously raised the scope for the proposal attracting litigation by unwilling partners.

“Compulsory/mandatory land pooling may attract litigation and conflict with farmers/ landowners who are not willing to participate in land pooling policy. Hence, the option of relocating their land elsewhere within the zone/sector shall be explored,” said Surender Yadav, president Kisan Welfare Association.

Some residents of the villages in Najafgarh and organisations working for the welfare of village residents requested the government to make village development plans before implementing the policy. “To initiate urban regeneration in any area, the ownership rights need to be settled so that the land can be pooled by the owners. Before all the policies are implemented in the villages, the formulation and implementation of village development plan should be made mandatory with the participation of villagers. This is a simple solution that can help resolve many pending disputes, court cases and several hurdles faced by public agencies in public facilities in villages,” said Paras Tyagi, who heads the Centre for Youth Culture and Law and Environment (CYCLE), a policy research organisation that works with residents of villages in Delhi.

Apart from the suggestions related to the land pooling and urban regeneration policy, many urban planners have written to the ministry to amend the Act to provide for an urban planning expert as member of the DDA.

R Srinivas, former town and country planner with Town and Country Planning Organisation, said, “As per the amended Act ,there is representation of experts from the fields of finance, accounts and engineering but there is no representation from town planning, which is a core and basic function. It is pertinent to mention that many urban development authorities in the country have a planning expert as a member.”