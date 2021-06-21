University of London institutes scholarship in name of legal expert BS Chimni

To celebrate the achievements of international legal expert and former Jawaharlal Nehru University professor BS Chimni, the University of London has announced a scholarship in his name for the MA in Refugee Protection and Forced Migration Studies.

“The BS Chimni Scholarship will be awarded in October 2021. This scholarship seeks to support an outstanding student who might not otherwise be able to gain access to the MA in Refugee Protection course,” the university said on its website. Aspirants have been asked to submit applications for the scholarship by August 17 and the recipient will be announced in April.

The eligible candidates should have an offer of a place on the MA in Refugee Protection and Forced Migration Studies by distance learning and hold an undergraduate degree in law or other relevant subjects. “The BS Chimni Scholarship can be applied against your registration fees and course module fee. It will not cover resubmission fee, study materials, or IT equipment,” the university said.

Chimni has been the former vice-chancellor of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences between 2004 and 2007 and the member of governing council at the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). The legal expert has also served as a member of the academic advisory committee of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

He’s currently teaching as a professor at the Jindal Global Law School.

