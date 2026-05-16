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Utilise summer vacations to complete repair, maintenance works: MCD to schools

Utilise summer vacations to complete repair, maintenance works: MCD to schools

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:05 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The MCD has directed heads of its schools and officials to use the summer vacations for maintenance-related work, ensuring school buildings remain safe, hygienic and fully functional before the new academic session, officials said on Saturday.

Utilise summer vacations to complete repair, maintenance works: MCD to schools

The civic body said the vacation period should be utilised for repair-related works so that it do not disrupt academic activities once schools reopen.

In a circular dated May 11, school heads have been asked to identify urgent maintenance requirements, including civil repairs, whitewashing and painting, repair of toilets and drinking water facilities, electrical repairs and replacement of damaged fittings, as well as maintenance of playgrounds and overall campus cleanliness.

The circular directed school heads to submit details of the required works to the deputy director of the zone concerned, with copies marked to the director of education and the additional commissioner .

Engineers concerned have been instructed to inspect all school buildings in coordination with school heads and prepare estimates on priority, it said.

Works affecting structural stability and safety are to be undertaken in consultation with an independent consultant, it said.

Non-compliance with the instructions will be viewed seriously, the circular said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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