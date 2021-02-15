IND USA
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to be hit

Raghav Chadha, vice-chairperson of Delhi Jal Board, on Sunday, had advised citizens to use water judiciously as the supply will remain affected
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:15 PM IST

Water supply in parts of south, east and northeast Delhi has been affected as the silt and debris after the Uttarakhand floods increased turbidity in the Ganga. Two water treatment plants of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) were operating at a reduced capacity. Raghav Chadha, vice-chairperson of Delhi Jal Board, on Sunday, had advised citizens to use water judiciously as the supply will remain affected.

Delhi government officials said that Chadha will also visit Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant on Monday to take stock of the situation and also check its preparedness to deal with the situation.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Chadha said that turbidity in raw water collected from Delhi’s Upper Ganga Canal had increased to an “unprecedented level of 8,000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) because of the recent Uttarakhand floods.”


Also Read | Uttarakhand floods: 12 bodies found, no trace of 154 people still

“Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants are currently operating at reduced capacity due to the increased turbidity in water,” he said.

Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Turbidity is measured in Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water.

“The Delhi Jal Board urges citizens to use water judiciously. Water tankers inadequate numbers are being deployed and all possible efforts being made to reduce turbidity,” he tweeted.

Government officials said that as an interim measure, coagulants are being added in the water to help treat it. They said that the water quality should return to normal on Monday.

Coagulants are substances that help particles in liquid clump together and form clots which can then be filtered out easily.

Officials said that the two treatment plants were affected on Sunday night and water production capacity had to be reduced to 20% at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant and 90% at Bhagirathi.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli district last Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

The rescue and search operations were briefly halted at NTPC’s Tapovan hydel project on Thursday afternoon after police in Uttarakhand issued an alert over rising water levels in the Alaknanda river and its tributary Dhauliganga, officials said. As rescue operations continued for the ninth day at Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli’s Joshimath, so far 53 bodies have been retrieved, the State Disaster Response Force was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Uttarakhand Police has said the Alaknanda river at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal is now flowing at a normal level and no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

