Villagers protest toll at UER-2 Mundka-Bakkarwala plaza, seek exemption

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 04:48 am IST

An NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said the protests were unwarranted as “alternative toll-free routes exist and it is up to the political class to address the protesters.

Residents of several villages staged a protest at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza on the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) demanding exemption from toll charges and the reopening of U-turn cuts near the plaza, which are currently closed. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began collecting toll from Sunday. 

The 54.21km UER-2, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17, is intended to improve connectivity, especially to Indira Gandhi International Airport. (HT Archive)
The rates have been fixed at 350 for return journeys for light motor vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans. A monthly pass of the same rate is available for residents of villages within 20km, totalling 4,200 monthly. Villagers from Bakarwala, Mundka, Rani Khera, Rasoolpur, Madanpur and Dabas said the fee is unaffordable. 

“This is unfeasible for us, as the plaza is on a route we use every day for local travel. Simply going from our villages to our farms will cost us 350, and this journey happens multiple times a day,” said a Rani Khera resident, requesting anonymity. “Even the monthly pass is too expensive. For farmers like us, 4,000 a month is a big expenditure. Anywhere in India, local residents near expressways do not pay tolls. We are asking for the same,” said Vijay Mann from Mundka. 

An NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said the protests were unwarranted as “alternative toll-free routes exist and it is up to the political class to address the protesters.” Villagers countered that the alternatives are much longer and have caused jams within village lanes. “On Monday night, we had a traffic jam till 10.30pm. The lanes are not meant for commercial vehicles, and there is also a fear of accidents, especially for children,” said Dharmendar of Bakkarwala. 

Mann said villagers want a system where local IDs can exempt them from tolls, warning of a permanent protest if demands are not met by August 31. 

The 54.21km UER-2, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17, is intended to improve connectivity, especially to Indira Gandhi International Airport. Delhi government and NHAI officials had met on August 20 to review pending safety works, including surveillance cameras, service roads, and drainage systems. 

