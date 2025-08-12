Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vimal kumar Yadav takes oath as Delhi high court judge

ByShruti Kakkar
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 12:18 pm IST

Yadav’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on July 28, despite previously rejecting it.

Retired judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav on Tuesday took oath as a judge at the Delhi high court, taking the court’s strength to 44 against the sanctioned 60.

The Delhi high court.
The Delhi high court.

The oath was administered by chief justice DK Upadhyay in Hindi. Yadav’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on July 28, despite previously rejecting it.

According to people familiar with the matter, Yadav’s name was first considered in 2023 but was returned to the Delhi HC by the collegium. However, the government last year resubmitted his name for reconsideration, following which the Collegium approved his appointment during its meeting held on July 28.

Yadav’s name was reconsidered by the collegium taking note of his exemplary performance, a person aware of the development said on condition of anonymity. The person added that even though Yadav’s tenure would be short, due to his age, he is a fit addition to the higher judiciary.

His name was approved by the Centre on Friday.

Yadav, who joined the Delhi judicial service in 1992 and became a member of Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003, demitted office as a principal district and sessions judge, Patiala House court in January this year after he turned 60.

He has also served as additional registrar in the Supreme Court of India for two years from 2008 to 2010 and had a stint as a CBI Judge at the Rouse Avenue court.

Recently, nine new judges took oath as Delhi HC judges, including V Kameshwar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga, and Om Prakash Shukla on July 21. Three days later, three judicial officers – Vinod Kumar, Shail Jain, and Madhu Jain – were also elevated to the high court.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Vimal kumar Yadav takes oath as Delhi high court judge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On