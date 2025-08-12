Vimal kumar Yadav takes oath as Delhi high court judge

Retired judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav on Tuesday took oath as a judge at the Delhi high court, taking the court’s strength to 44 against the sanctioned 60. The Delhi high court.

The oath was administered by chief justice DK Upadhyay in Hindi. Yadav’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on July 28, despite previously rejecting it.

According to people familiar with the matter, Yadav’s name was first considered in 2023 but was returned to the Delhi HC by the collegium. However, the government last year resubmitted his name for reconsideration, following which the Collegium approved his appointment during its meeting held on July 28.

Yadav’s name was reconsidered by the collegium taking note of his exemplary performance, a person aware of the development said on condition of anonymity. The person added that even though Yadav’s tenure would be short, due to his age, he is a fit addition to the higher judiciary.

His name was approved by the Centre on Friday.

Yadav, who joined the Delhi judicial service in 1992 and became a member of Delhi Higher Judicial Service in 2003, demitted office as a principal district and sessions judge, Patiala House court in January this year after he turned 60.

He has also served as additional registrar in the Supreme Court of India for two years from 2008 to 2010 and had a stint as a CBI Judge at the Rouse Avenue court.

Recently, nine new judges took oath as Delhi HC judges, including V Kameshwar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga, and Om Prakash Shukla on July 21. Three days later, three judicial officers – Vinod Kumar, Shail Jain, and Madhu Jain – were also elevated to the high court.