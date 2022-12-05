‘Vote for anyone, but vital to use franchise’: For a 100-year-old in Delhi, polls are key

For most of his life, Major (retd) Inderjeet Singh has stepped out to vote on election day, while encouraging his neighbours to also exercise their franchise. Sunday was no exception as the 100-year-old former armyman visited the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run Pratibha Vidyalaya in Defence Colony C-Block to cast his vote in the civic body elections.

“I have always made it a point to take part in the festival of democracy, and municipal elections are very important. You can vote for anyone, but it is important to exercise this hard-earned right,” Singh said, as members of his family brought him to the polling station on a wheelchair.

Singh’s daughter Dr CK Bakshi, a physician with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), said her father was the most enthusiastic member of the family when it comes to voting, and insists that the entire family goes to the polling station together. “It is a ritual we follow in every election. He decided the timing and the plan, and we take part in the polling process together,” she said.

Dr GS Bakshi, another family member, said more people should turn up to vote as municipal elections directly impact our quality of life. “Major Singh has just reached the age of 100 years and is still going strong. Everyone should share this enthusiasm,” he said.