Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Vote for anyone, but vital to use franchise’: For a 100-year-old in Delhi, polls are key

‘Vote for anyone, but vital to use franchise’: For a 100-year-old in Delhi, polls are key

delhi news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:11 AM IST

‘I have always made it a point to take part in the festival of democracy, and municipal elections are very important. You can vote for anyone, but it is important to exercise this hard-earned right,’ said Major (retd) Inderjeet Singh

Major (retd) Inderjeet Singh (HT Photo)
Major (retd) Inderjeet Singh (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

For most of his life, Major (retd) Inderjeet Singh has stepped out to vote on election day, while encouraging his neighbours to also exercise their franchise. Sunday was no exception as the 100-year-old former armyman visited the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run Pratibha Vidyalaya in Defence Colony C-Block to cast his vote in the civic body elections.

“I have always made it a point to take part in the festival of democracy, and municipal elections are very important. You can vote for anyone, but it is important to exercise this hard-earned right,” Singh said, as members of his family brought him to the polling station on a wheelchair.

Singh’s daughter Dr CK Bakshi, a physician with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), said her father was the most enthusiastic member of the family when it comes to voting, and insists that the entire family goes to the polling station together. “It is a ritual we follow in every election. He decided the timing and the plan, and we take part in the polling process together,” she said.

Dr GS Bakshi, another family member, said more people should turn up to vote as municipal elections directly impact our quality of life. “Major Singh has just reached the age of 100 years and is still going strong. Everyone should share this enthusiasm,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out