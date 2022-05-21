Wanted Bihar gangster arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: A 43-year-old gangster, wanted in several criminal cases including a shootout related to the legislative council elections in Bihar, was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell in a joint operation with Bihar Police.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh identified the accused as Azad Ali (43), a resident of Siwan district in Bihar. “Acting on an information, Ali was nabbed by the members of the joint team at about 11.15pm on Friday near Raj Ghat at Ring Road after a brief scuffle. A single shot pistol of .315 bore and three live cartridges were recovered from him at the time of his arrest,” said Singh.

Police said that Ali, along with one Aftab Alam, Osama (son of late gangster Shahabuddin) and their seven-eight other associates had fired indiscriminately with AK47 rifles on the convoy of cars of one Mohammed Rahees Khan, after legislative council election day. Five people had received multiple gunshot injuries in the firing and one of them, Vinod Yadav, died in the hospital, police said.

“The attack was planned and orchestrated by Alam in conspiracy with Osama, Ali and their other associates. Alam and Rahees are criminals from Siwan. Alam has the support of Osama, son of the deceased gangster Shahabuddin,” the DCP said, adding that Khan had contested the legislative council election unsuccessfully this year.

According to police, Ali was involved in six criminal cases, including two murders, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, assault, hurt, intimidation, in addition to offences under the Arms Act, in Bihar.