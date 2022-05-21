Wanted Bihar gangster arrested in Delhi
New Delhi: A 43-year-old gangster, wanted in several criminal cases including a shootout related to the legislative council elections in Bihar, was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell in a joint operation with Bihar Police.
Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh identified the accused as Azad Ali (43), a resident of Siwan district in Bihar. “Acting on an information, Ali was nabbed by the members of the joint team at about 11.15pm on Friday near Raj Ghat at Ring Road after a brief scuffle. A single shot pistol of .315 bore and three live cartridges were recovered from him at the time of his arrest,” said Singh.
Police said that Ali, along with one Aftab Alam, Osama (son of late gangster Shahabuddin) and their seven-eight other associates had fired indiscriminately with AK47 rifles on the convoy of cars of one Mohammed Rahees Khan, after legislative council election day. Five people had received multiple gunshot injuries in the firing and one of them, Vinod Yadav, died in the hospital, police said.
“The attack was planned and orchestrated by Alam in conspiracy with Osama, Ali and their other associates. Alam and Rahees are criminals from Siwan. Alam has the support of Osama, son of the deceased gangster Shahabuddin,” the DCP said, adding that Khan had contested the legislative council election unsuccessfully this year.
According to police, Ali was involved in six criminal cases, including two murders, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, assault, hurt, intimidation, in addition to offences under the Arms Act, in Bihar.
-
NCP leaders won’t comment on caste, religion anymore, assures Pawar
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar sought to draw the curtain over the Brahmin versus non-Brahmin controversy in Maharashtra on Saturday and assured that no leader from his party would not make comments against any caste or religion. The assurances were made in a meeting with various outfits representing the Brahmin community. Around 40 representatives from 10 outfits attended the meeting called by Pawar at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune.
-
EC nod to 52 new teachers, 4 non-teaching staff at AU
The envelopes containing names of candidates for teaching and non-teaching posts at Allahabad University were opened in the meeting of Executive Council held at AU's North Hall, on Saturday. The names were recommended by the members of the interview selection committees in the second round of recruitments at AU. Appointments on four posts in Theatre and Film have also been approved. These include one associate professor and three assistant professors.
-
U.P. ATS arrests two conmen from Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Saturday arrested two members of inter-state gang of conmen involved in duping and robbing businessmen, realtors and professors after promising them high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), four times to the face value of original currency. According to a press note issued by the ATS, the accused Anuj Singh and Arun Chaubey alias both residents of Jaunpur, Chottu, were arrested from Mahoda railway station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
-
Tax evasion of ₹6 cr by five firms, including scrap dealer, detected: Officials
The Commercial taxes department has detected several firms dealing in scrap, bitumen, iron ore, and coal involved in evading taxes worth crores during an inspection conducted by sleuths of the department's intelligence wing on Saturday, officials said. According to officials, during the inspection, one iron ore scrap dealer based in Patna was found to be engaged in unaccounted sales worth ₹17 crore during the financial year 2019-20 to 2021-22.
-
Criminal accused of rape held in Lakhimpur Kheri
In a joint operation, crime branch and Phardhan police teams nabbed a criminal Sarvesh alias Bhure from Behjam area on Saturday. Sarvesh, who is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl student of Phardhan police area, was absconding since May 5 after the incident. Award of ₹20,000 was declared on his arrest. The girl returned home in a critical condition and told everything to her parents. Deo Kant Pandey
