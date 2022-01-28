Warmer day for Delhi as Capital finally gets some sunshine

Daytime was significantly more comfortable in Delhi on Thursday, with residents treated to a sunny day – a relative rarity for the city this January, which has seen the Capital shadowed by cloud cover and with maximum temperatures well below normal.

The maximum temperature rose by two or three degrees in most parts of Delhi on Thursday, with “cold day” conditions largely abating in the region, the weather office said.

The Safdarjung station, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 19.1°C on Thursday – three below the normal mark, but significantly higher than 16.4°C a day ago and a biting 12.1°C on Tuesday (which was the coldest January day for the city in nine years).

Experts said the warmer day was down largely to impact of the sunshine, which was relatively unhindered by cloud- or fog-cover.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts the maximum temperature to continue its rise and touch 21°C between Sunday and Monday. However, the minimum temperature could drop below 5°C by Saturday, it added.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3°C on Thursday – three degrees below normal, slightly warmer than 5.8°C on Wednesday.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said a weak western disturbance is expected to influence the region from Friday, but unlikely to bring rain.

“The maximum is beginning to rise again and the upper-level fog has started to dissipate. Cold day conditions have largely abated in the region, but at the same time, colder winds are now blowing from the snow-clad mountains, which will lead to the minimum dropping further,” said Jenamani.

The IMD classifies it as a “cold day” if the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal mark, with the minimum also below the 10-degree mark. Only three spots in the city met this criteria on Thursday – Lodhi Road in New Delhi, Mungeshpur in north-west Delhi and Narela in north Delhi.

Lodhi Road was Delhi’s coldest location with a maximum of 16.4°C – five degrees below normal mark.

Forecasts for the week ahead also show Delhi is expected to record strong winds, ranging from 10-15 km/hr, with chances of only shallow fog formation in the early hours of the day. “Visibility will remain good during this period, with only some parts to see shallow fog in the early hours. Good winds will prevent fog formation,” a met official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262 as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin. Agencies forecast the AQI to remain in a similar range in the next three days, as wind speeds remain high

