Was principal appointed in sync with UGC rules? Teacher in letter

Nandita Narain, who teaches mathematics at St Stephen’s College and is also a member of the institution’s governing body, has raised questions on the procedures that were adopted for the appointment and the re-appointment of John Varghese as the principal of the college.

HT has seen an email that Narain wrote to the college’s governing body, seeking clarity on the procedures adopted by the body to appoint Varghese. A copy of the email was also marked to the vice-chancellor and registrar of Delhi University.

In her email to the chairman of the body, Narain also raised the issue of initiation of legal proceedings in the matter pertaining to admission to the college through CUET. She said that the initiation of legal proceedings in the matter of admissions without the prior approval of the governing body was a violation of the college’s constitution.

Narain also said that no regular meeting of the governing body had taken place since December 18.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the re-appointment of principals for a second term was subject to UGC regulations. Gupta said that the university had given a second term to several college principals in line with the modalities outlined in the UGC regulations, 2018.

“If a principal wants to continue for a second term, he has to follow the provisions contained in the UGC regulation 2018 wherein the procedure for appointment to a second term has been explained. A three-member committee has to be constituted for the continuation of the term. As far as the appointment of John Varghese for a second term is concerned, the varsity will have to check with the college branch to see if the procedures were followed,” said Gupta.

Governing body chairman PC Singh did not respond to an email seeking comments. College principal John Varghese could not be contacted for his comment as calls, a text message, and an email sent to him remained unanswered.