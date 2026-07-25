Waste dumped at 33 spots along Yamuna-linked drains: Report

New Delhi: Solid waste has been found dumped at 33 locations along the Shahdara and Sahibi drains -- which join the Yamuna river -- between May 2025 and April 2026, as per assessment by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

CPCB has forwarded the report to the NMCG, DJB, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DPCC, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and Uttar Pradesh state pollution control board, to take action. (HT Archive)

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The CPCB stated the above in a response given to the National Green Tribunal, as part of a case about a news report from April 2026 stating that waste from the Okhla landfill was being dumped near the Yamuna.

In its response, the CPCB has stated that the board, along with National Mission for Clean Ganga, has “identified the need to expand the existing water quality monitoring network to include Yamuna and its major contributing drains Sahibi river (Najafgarh Drain) and Shahdara drain.”

Under this programme, the CPCB along with the DPCC and the Delhi Jal Board monitored 52 locations across the Sahibi river’s Najafgarh drain and the Shahadara drain, along with their sub drains, since May 2025, on a monthly basis, till April 2026, during which solid waste was found dumped at 33 locations.

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{{^usCountry}} The CPCB has forwarded the report to the NMCG, DJB, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DPCC, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and Uttar Pradesh state pollution control board, to take action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CPCB has forwarded the report to the NMCG, DJB, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DPCC, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, and Uttar Pradesh state pollution control board, to take action. {{/usCountry}}

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The Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FCD), the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Urban Development Department (UDD), GNCTD, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Cantonment Board, have been asked by the DPCC to submit the action taken report (ATR).