Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Video: In Delhi, miscreants shoot at man, flee with 5 lakh on bike

Video: In Delhi, miscreants shoot at man, flee with 5 lakh on bike

delhi news
Updated on Jan 17, 2023 12:59 PM IST

The victim, Hunny Kumar Kalra, received a bullet injury on his leg during the robbery, the police said.

A video of the chilling incident surfaced on Tuesday.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Days after unidentified men shot a man and looted 5 lakh cash from him in Roop Nagar area of north Delhi, a video of the chilling incident surfaced on Tuesday. A CCTV camera footage from Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, shows four persons on two bikes looting the man, reportedly 42-year-old Hunny Kumar Kalra, after firing on his right leg.

The victim received a bullet injury on his leg during the robbery that took place on Sunday, the police said. The police earlier hold news agency ANI that they reached the spot after receiving a call at 6am regarding an alleged robbery and a weapon injury near Ration Godown Shakti Nagar.

Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar, was looted and hit by a bullet in his right leg while he was taking 5 lakh as a payment back to his employer, confirmed the police.

Kalra works at a plastic granules trader shop in Kirti Nagar and was getting the payment on his bike from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to the Shalimar Bagh area. ANI added that Kalra was intercepted on the way by the four accused on two bikes who took the money from him and shot him.

Kalra was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently stable, the police added.

An FIR was registered under sections 392/394/397/34 IPC read with 25/27 and the police are investigating the matter further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
delhi police loot
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP