Officers blocking funds for projects, allege Delhi MLAs

Water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said many important Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects were stuck because officers of the finance department were obstructing the release of necessary funds to DJB.

Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the officers were being “pressured from above” to put objections on the files. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The assembly discussed the shortage of funds in DJB and several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs demanded action against the finance department officers who were allegedly not releasing funds “by putting several unnecessary objections on the files”.

Deputy speaker Rakhi Birla referred the matter to the assembly’s committee on petitions and directed the committee to submit its report within a month.

Bharadwaj alleged that the officers were being “pressured from above” to put objections on the files. “The officers keep keeping the files moving back and forth with objections. This is happening because the Delhi government does not have control over bureaucrats. The officers have been pressured from above,” Bharadwaj said.

Leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit back at the AAP and said there was corruption in the Delhi government. “DJB is running in a ₹72,000 crore deficit which was in ₹500 crore profit in 2013-14... the loss should be probed by CBI,” said Bidhuri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}