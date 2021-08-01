Water supply in these parts of Delhi to be affected today

Water supply in some parts of Delhi will be disrupted on Sunday as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will repair the leakage under a flyover in the Hauz Khas area. The water board tweeted about the repair work late on Saturday after a portion of the road on the stretch caved in.

"Due to repair of leakage under Hauz Khas IIT fly over, the morning and evening water supply on 01.08.2021 in the areas of Sarvodaya Enclave, Sarvapriya Vihar, Azad Apartments, Kalu Sarai, Begumpur, Ber Sarai, Jia Sarai, Part of Adchini. Katwaria Sarai, Mehrauli, Green Park,Hauz Khas, RK Puram and adjoining areas will be affected," the Delhi Jal Board said.

"Residents are requested to store sufficient quantity of water," DJB said as it provided phone numbers to call for water tankers.

The board did not say when is the water supply is likely to be restored.

The public works department (PWD) said the portion of the road caved in because of the leakage in an underground line of the Delhi Jal Board. "Our engineers are on the spot and are fixing the road. The road caved in because of an underground DJB line which is leaking," PWD engineer-in-chief Shashi Kant told PTI.

"The leaking line eroded the road leading to cave-in. It is being attended on priority," Kant added.

The portion of the road under the IIT-Delhi flyover caved in following heavy rains in the national capital in the last few days, affecting traffic in the area on Saturday, officials said. PWD's assistant engineer UB Singh said It was brought to notice to authorities between 9:30am to 10am.

"We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It is not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," UB Singh told ANI.

(With agency inpu)