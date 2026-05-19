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Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi as ammonia levels rise in Yamuna

Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi as ammonia levels rise in Yamuna

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:42 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Water supply in several parts of the city is likely to remain affected over the next two days, officials said on Tuesday.

Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi as ammonia levels rise in Yamuna

The disruption comes after two major Delhi Jal Board water treatment plants reduced production due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

While high ammonia levels in the river remain a recurring challenge for the DJB, the situation has been aggravated by reduced raw water supply from neighbouring Haryana.

"Around 10 per cent production capacity has been reduced at the Wazirabad WTP and 15 per cent at the Chandrawal WTP due to the twin problems of high ammonia levels and reduced water supply," a senior DJB official said.

"We are in talks with the Haryana government to increase water supply. Hopefully, the situation will improve within a day or two. The problem started last night," the official said.

The Wazirabad plant has an overall production capacity of 138 million gallons per day . The other affected facility, the Chandrawal plant, the city's oldest water treatment plant complex, has a combined capacity of 99 MGD.

 
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