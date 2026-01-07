W Delhi: Four held for assaulting meat sellers

Police on Tuesday said they have detained four people for physically assaulting two meat sellers in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area over suspicion of smuggling cow meat. Locals informed police of the incident when they spotted the group trying to catch hold of the meat sellers and take them to the Najafgarh area.

"The PCR caller told us that three to four men beat up two men for smuggling cow meat and also damaged their car. During enquiry it came to notice that injured persons were supplying buffalo meat to shops in Khyala and Bindapur," said Darade Sharad Bhaskar, DCP (west).

When police reached the spot, they found a damaged i10 car at the spot. The men had already released the meat sellers, identified by police as Amaan Khan and Mohd Irfan. The victims were taken to the hospital and have been discharged.

Police later detained the accused. The DCP added, “We have identified the accused as locals— Tarun Solanki, Niranjan Pathak, Lokesh and Aashu. They took the two to Ranhola area to beat them. We are looking into the accused.”

According to police, the victims, were returning after selling meat when they were stopped around 10 am near Janakpuri by the accused, who then beat them up. Police said the victims had a receipt from the MCD slaughter house.