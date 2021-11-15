Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / What Supreme Court said on Delhi pollution
delhi news

What Supreme Court said on Delhi pollution

The Supreme Court’s action comes a day after Delhi and neighbouring state of Haryana announced measures to curb pollution.
The Supreme Court also ordered for the halting of vehicular traffic that is not essential, and to cut industrial pollution.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday took up the petition filed by a group of concerned citizens as the air quality index in Delhi stood at 343 on a scale of 500.

The apex court’s action comes a day after the national capital and neighbouring state of Haryana announced measures to curb pollution.

Also Read: Delhi pollution: Govt to hold meetings with DTC and metro officials to increase frequency of public transport

Enlisted below are what the Supreme Court said during the hearing

1. The Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the executive meeting that was held earlier. "This is not the way we expected an executive emergency meeting to be held. It is unfortunate that we have to set the agenda. The sum and substance is construction, power, transport, dust and stubble burning are the issues. Ask the committee created and decide how to implement the action plan by tomorrow evening," the court said.

RELATED STORIES

2. The Supreme Court raised the issue of stubble burning once again reiterating that it is not a major issue. "In the last hearing (on Saturday), we mentioned stubble burning is not a major issue, city related issues are there. So if you take steps on them, the situation will improve," the court said.

3. Chief Justice NV Ramana, who was a part of the panel of three judges considering a petition, urged centre and state to impose work from home measures for employees. "We direct the centre and states of the national capital region to impose work from home for the meantime," he said.

4. The Supreme Court also ordered for the halting of vehicular traffic that is not essential, and to cut industrial pollution, limit dust.

5. The apex court also asked for bringing in steps to control crop waste burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Topics
delhi news air pollution
