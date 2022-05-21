It’s exam time in Delhi University (DU). And almost every college student has a way of preparing for tests. Some start on the first day itself when classes for the new batch begin, whereas others tend to procrastinate and wait till the day before the paper. As college students across DU get back to offline exams, to appear in them with pen and papers, we want you to tell us, which exam slayer are you?

Organised active learners

They don’t wait for a test or exams to study. They are ready and armed with a pen and notebook from the first day of college, intently listening to lectures and penning down notes. Notes, that the rest of the class is busy making photocopies as the exam dates come closer! One doesn’t have to be a frontbencher, but any disturbance in the class does get on your nerves. On exam day, they are the ones who have the cool hat on! Take for instance, Nilza Angmo, a second-year student of Botany (Hons) at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, who says, “I love being thorough when it comes to exams. I enjoy attending classes and having my notes prepared when a particular topic is being taught.”

Last-minute crammer

For those who neglect textbooks all round the year, it’s a race to see how fast one can cram a semester’s worth of syllabus. With exams just around the corner, many are probably running around collecting notes and calling friends and classmates inquiring about the important sections. And burning the midnight oil the day before the paper remains the only choice. “I am a part of the dance society aur iske sath padhai to hoti nahi hain,” says Yash Narayan, a final-year BA (Prog) student of Kirori Mal College, adding: “I started studying about five or six days before my exam, and till now mere exams acche se huye hain.”

While some students start preparing on the first day itself when classes for the new batch begin, whereas others tend to procrastinate and wait till the day before the paper. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

Smart planners

Not everyone enjoys sitting for long lectures. Many opt to bunk classes and explore the campus or even the city outside, and make the most of college life. But that doesn’t mean that they don’t want to ace their exams. These are the smart planners! Once the exam dates are announced, they plan their schedule according to the syllabus and divide their time accordingly. And on the D-Day, they are all set to roll! “I start my preparation during the leaves we get before the papers start. Although we had practicals and we didn’t get a huge break this time, still, I tried to utilise that time by systematically dividing my time according to the syllabus at hand,” says Amishi Chandra, second-year student og BSC (Hons) Statistics at PGDAV College. “When get a break between papers, I first cover the topics that I couldn’t study before or the ones which are going to take time and then descend to the easier or less time consuming topics,” she adds.

The procrastinators

Everyone plans to prepare for their exams but there are those who just don’t seem to stick to their own schedule. These are the friends who often ask you for a summary of the important topics minutes before they enter the examination hall. Thupstan Nordon, second-year student of Political Science (Hons) at Ramjas College says, “I casually read my books sometimes but start my preparations just before my examination. The stress helps me to learn fast and to get the most out of last-minute study. I know how to manage my time effectively, no matter what my peers say!”

No matter how much one studies, some students are always worried. (For representational purposes only) (Photo: Images Bazaar)

Student teachers

These are the ones who are the most sought after students during the exam time. They are the bookworms of the class, always with their books and ready with answers whenever the professors ask a question in the classroom. They get excited at the mention of texts and exams. And you might not like them, but you sure love them when exams are approaching!

Going bananas

No matter how much one studies, some students are always worried. They work themselves up about how they have missed out on a certain part of the syllabus or haven’t studied enough even when they might have revised everything twice! Ahem, do you by chance relate to this kind?

Author tweets @AngelaPaljor

