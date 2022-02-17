Why can’t DU students go to college, asks HC

The Delhi high court on Wednesday declined to interfere with the Delhi University’s decision to conduct in-person examinations for the ongoing academic session later this year and observed that when everything else has opened, why can’t students go to college.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition by five outstation DU students through advocate Pranjal Kishore, sought the stand of the varsity on the aspect of resumption of in-person classes and asked the university counsel to seek instructions on whether hybrid classes would take place for the remaining semester.

The five students have challenged a February 9 order of the university, announcing the resumption of in-person classes from Wednesday. The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, also challenged a February 11 order stating that all university exams will be conducted in the in-person mode in May.

The petitioners said the notifications suffer from arbitrariness and non-application of mind as they fail to note that around 65% of students are from outstation and a majority do not have access to hostel facilities. The petitioners also said that Covid appropriate norms cannot be observed in accommodations where multiple students reside in one room.

