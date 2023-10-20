Will make laws to help gig workers: Delhi CM

The Delhi government will soon introduce laws to provide social security to gig workers, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday.

New Delhi- India- October 15, 2023: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the felicitation ceremony of Pawan Sehrawat (unseen), the kabaddi player who won a gold medal for India at the Asian Games, in New Delhi on Sunday October 15, 2023. (HT PHOTO)

Gig workers are individuals who work in the private sector. Some are part-time, while others are full-time workers. These workers lack job security and benefits such as employees’ state insurance (ESI) and provident fund (PF), and also face issues related to low wages and fixed work hours.

In a meeting with members of the Gig Workers Association of Delhi, Kejriwal said most state governments have a significant amount of funds under the Construction Workers Welfare Board, which often remain underutilised. If the gig workers are included under the Construction Workers Welfare Board, they will be entitled to the benefits provided by the Delhi government, the chief minister’s office said in a statement, quoting Kejriwal.

According to the statement, the CM asked his cabinet minister Atishi to acquire information about whether these gig workers can fall under the definition of workers provided by the Construction Workers Welfare Board.

“The CM also suggested to the association that if gig workers do not fall under the purview of the Construction Workers Welfare Board, they should seek the central government’s help in this regard. If the central government issues a notification, it could potentially resolve many of the issues faced by gig workers, and the need for separate legislation by the state government may be unnecessary. The CM mentioned that he is not clear on whether state governments have the power to levy taxes (cess) or not, and this requires further examination,” the statement said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, slammed Kejriwal for his announcement.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It is surprising to see CM assuring gig workers of social security even as his government has played with the lives of thousands of contract teachers, sanitation workers, and civil defence volunteers. It’s disgusting to see that he wants to include gig workers under construction workers welfare board, even as we have seen his government misusing construction workers welfare fund by distributing it to his party volunteers.”

