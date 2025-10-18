Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Winter survey for Delhi Bird Atlas to begin Nov 1

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:52 AM IST
    By Aheli Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Winter survey for Delhi Bird Atlas to begin Nov 1
    Winter survey for Delhi Bird Atlas to begin Nov 1

    The Delhi Bird Atlas will conduct its second winter survey from Nov 1-Dec 31, seeking volunteers to map bird distribution in the city.

    The Delhi Bird Atlas is set to begin its second winter survey, which will be held between November 1 and December 31. The survey, which is a joint effort by the Delhi government, and the Delhi Bird Foundation, with support from Bird Count India, World Wide Fund for Nature, and others, has also called for volunteers.

    “This citizen science project aims to create a detailed map of bird distribution within the National Capital Territory of Delhi, highlighting the presence, abundance, and seasonal movement of bird species across the city,” according to the organisers.

    A training session for new participants will also be organised on October 26 at Sanjay Van.

    “Long term monitoring is crucial to understand changes. Therefore, after a successful first year of survey the results of which will soon be published, we are starting the 2nd year survey season this winter. I hope to see more participation this year,” said Shyam Sunder Kandpal, Delhi’s chief wildlife warden.

    Last year, during the first winter survey, teams had visited over 145 city areas, marking 200 species.

    During its summer survey this year, a total of 160 species of birds had been recorded.

    Cumulatively, a total of 221 species have been recorded for summer and winter combined, according to the data available.

    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Winter Survey For Delhi Bird Atlas To Begin Nov 1
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes