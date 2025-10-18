Winter survey for Delhi Bird Atlas to begin Nov 1

The Delhi Bird Atlas is set to begin its second winter survey, which will be held between November 1 and December 31. The survey, which is a joint effort by the Delhi government, and the Delhi Bird Foundation, with support from Bird Count India, World Wide Fund for Nature, and others, has also called for volunteers.

“This citizen science project aims to create a detailed map of bird distribution within the National Capital Territory of Delhi, highlighting the presence, abundance, and seasonal movement of bird species across the city,” according to the organisers.

A training session for new participants will also be organised on October 26 at Sanjay Van.

“Long term monitoring is crucial to understand changes. Therefore, after a successful first year of survey the results of which will soon be published, we are starting the 2nd year survey season this winter. I hope to see more participation this year,” said Shyam Sunder Kandpal, Delhi’s chief wildlife warden.

Last year, during the first winter survey, teams had visited over 145 city areas, marking 200 species.

During its summer survey this year, a total of 160 species of birds had been recorded.

Cumulatively, a total of 221 species have been recorded for summer and winter combined, according to the data available.