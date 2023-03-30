Wires on Shastri Park flyover to check Chinese manjha cuts

Two days after a woman suffered serious injuries when a kite string got cut her neck while riding a two-wheeler on the Shastri Park Flyover in north-east Delhi, police said that they were installing multiple plastic wires on poles lining the entire stretch to prevent motorists from such accidents.

The use of Chinese manjha is banned in the country through a 2017 National Green Tribunal order. (HT ARCHIVE)

According to a senior police officer, there are several slums near the flyover, and many residents frequently fly kites.

“We are getting multilayered wires fixed on all electric poles as part of a temporary arrangement to prevent kite strings from hurting motorists,” said the officer, wishing not to be named.

The work is expected to be completed by the weekend, the officer added.

In the incident on Tuesday, the woman, who works with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, suffered 20 stitches to her neck which was suspected to be slit by a Chinese manjha, a synthetic thread used to fly kites.

The use of Chinese manjha is banned in the country through a 2017 National Green Tribunal order after a spate of such incidents. NGT, vide its order dated July 11, 2017, directed, “There shall be total ban on the Manjha or thread for kite flying which is made of nylon or any synthetic material and/or coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable. All the chief secretaries of all the States/UTs are directed to enforce the prohibition of manufacture and use of synthetic Manjha/nylon thread for kite flying throughout their state/territories.”

Last year, there were at least four deaths in the national capital due to the presence of Chinese manjha on roads.