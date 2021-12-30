With 1,313 new Covid cases, Delhi sees record single-day spike since May 26

Delhi on Thursday witnessed an enormous jump in single-day Covid-19 cases with as many as 1,313 infections, according to the health bulletin data. This is the biggest jump in daily caseload since May 26 when 1,491 cases were recorded. Following this, the overall Covid-19 tally of the national capital climbed to 14,46,415.

The city has been seeing no fatality due to the virus for the last two days, which has kept the death toll consistent at 25,107. Delhi has so far reported as many as nine deaths due to coronavirus this month, which is the highest monthly toll in four months.

Thursday's figures are a huge jump of 390 cases from the 923 infections logged in the preceding day. Meanwhile, the case positivity rate of the national capital has also shot up from yesterday's 1.29% to 1.73% today, the health bulletin data revealed.

The only good sign in the current Covid-19 situation in the city is the new recoveries being recorded on a daily basis. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 423 fresh recoveries, up from 344 on Wednesday. With this, the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has increased to 14,18,227.

The consistent spike in daily case count in Delhi comes amid the Omicron variant, which has triggered alarm across the country. India's Omicron tally has reached 1,159 after Maharashtra reported a total of 198 fresh cases of the new strain of Covid-19 during the day. The western state's Omicron tally has now shot up to 450 and it is followed by Delhi at 263.

The Delhi government has issued a ‘yellow alert’ in the city, which has kept schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shut. It has also imposed a night curfew between 10pm and 5am. The order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also directed bars and restaurants to function at 50% seating capacity. These directions have been imposed ahead of New Year in order to contain the rising Covid-19 cases and Omicron outbreak.

In another DDMA meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, it was decided not to impose fresh restrictions in the national capital and continue with the ‘yellow alert’.