Woman, among two, shot at on GB Road

Three unidentified men allegedly opened fire inside a building, severely injuring a 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man at Garstin Bastion Road (GB Road), a red-light area in central Delhi, police said. The incident happened following an altercation over money on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The attackers allegedly fled the spot on foot after the incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said at least four bullets were fired on the second floor of the building, where apart from the victims, four to five women were present. The two victims have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, where the condition of the woman, who was hit in her neck, was said to be critical. Police said the man, who suffered two wounds in his chest and shoulder, is out of danger.

The attackers allegedly fled the spot on foot after the incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera. The teams are scanning cameras installed on the routes the suspects may have taken after the crime, senior police officers aware of the case, said. A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Kamla Market police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that around 2pm, the police control room received a call . A police team reached the spot and found that two people were injured. It was revealed that the man was previously involved in a case of robbery registered in 2015, said the DCP.

Police said the three men entered into an argument with the woman over a monetary dispute. The man then intervened but soon the matter turned worse. Soon, one of the three men whipped out a pistol and opened fire at the victims, police said.

The incident triggered panic among the occupants of adjacent buildings and many of them left the area. Some locals alleged that people carrying firearms and weapons visiting sex-workers in the area was a common thing. The police said they were looking into the allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}