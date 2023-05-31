Woman kills flatmate in north Delhi, held

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly killing her flatmate on Tuesday morning in north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila area. Police said the woman allegedly stabbed the roommate to death for speaking disrespectfully of her father who had died three months ago.

Police said both attended a dinner party till the early hours of Tuesday after which they started fighting with each other. During the scuffle, the suspect allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab her roommate to death.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said that the police received the information about the incident when the suspect made a call to the police control room (PCR) at around 7am on Tuesday.

“On reaching the spot, police found the body of a 35-year-old woman, identified by a single name Rani, lying in a pool of blood. During interrogation, deceased’s flatmate Sapna, 34, broke down and confessed to the crime. Sapna, who worked as a waitress at parties, told police that she and Rani lived in a rented flat in Majnu Ka Tila. Rani used to work at a beauty parlour in Gurugram. On Monday night, the two attended a dinner party with a group of friends that lasted till around 1am at their friend Neha’s house in Aruna Nagar area nearby. During the party, they drank and had a fight,” he said.

He further said that during interrogation, Sapna disclosed that after the party, they both returned to their flat and continued drinking. “Around 4.30am, they again had an altercation which turned into a scuffle where they used kitchen appliances. Sapna disclosed that she stabbed Rani in the chest with a kitchen knife. According to her, the trigger for the assault was Rani abusing her deceased father. Rani was later taken to a nearby hospital where she died immediately,” he added.

“The suspect is divorced and has a daughter. Forensic and crime teams have inspected the spot. We have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station. Efforts are on to recover the murder weapon. After the postmortem, the deceased’s body will be handed over to her family,” he added.

