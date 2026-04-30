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Woman beaten to death by husband in Delhi, accused held

Woman beaten to death by husband in Delhi, accused held

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:44 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 26-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a domestic dispute over suspicion of her character, police here said on Thursday.

Woman beaten to death by husband in Delhi, accused held

The accused, who had fled after the incident, has since been apprehended, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Poonam, a resident of Sonia Vihar. According to police, information regarding a woman lying unconscious was received through a PCR call on Wednesday evening.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the woman in a serious condition. She was immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

"During the initial inquiry, it was found that the woman had sustained severe head injuries. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and investigation taken up," a senior police officer said.

Police said the crime team and forensic science laboratory unit inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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