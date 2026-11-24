Two women and a man were arrested after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was gang-raped on the premises of a cafe in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar in the early hours of Tuesday. According to her complaint, the crime took place after the cafe had shut for the day.

Police said two women and a man have been arrested. (Raj K Raj/HT) more less

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According to the details shared by the police, the woman, her friends and the accused were all employed at two different cafes, and had decided to “have a party” on one of the premises after it shut at 11.30pm, as one of the members of the group had keys to the establishment.

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As per the complaint, three women and four men were initially present at the cafe. They went to Mandawali and after that, around 3am, they went to the second cafe in Preet Vihar where one of the accused works.

Frequently Asked Questions Where did the alleged incident take place? It allegedly took place on the premises of a cafe in Preet Vihar, east Delhi. When did the woman file a complaint with the police? She filed a complaint at around 5.30am, after the incident. How many people have been arrested? Police said two women and a man have been arrested.

A senior police officer aware of the case details, who sought not to be identified, said: “As per the woman, two men gang-raped her at around 3.30am her while others were accomplices to the crime. In total, there were seven persons, including the three women, at the cafe. The complainant alleged that all of them had consumed alcohol and then she called her mother and informed her she would be late.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that after the incident, everyone left for their homes and at around 5.30am, the woman filed a complaint with the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that after the incident, everyone left for their homes and at around 5.30am, the woman filed a complaint with the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar said two women and a man have been arrested and investigation is underway to arrest others involved.