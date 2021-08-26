Woman, minor daughter raped by landlord in Nangloi; suspect on run, say cops

A 35-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were allegedly raped by their 73-year-old landlord in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on Tuesday. Police said investigations in the case are ongoing and an arrest is yet to be made.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh said the police control room received a call alerting them about the alleged crime on Wednesday, and a team was dispatched immediately. “A call was received at the Nangloi police station that a woman and her daughter were raped by their landlord in Nangloi area. The caller stated that both were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital,” said the DCP.

Police said that initially, doctors refused to examine the mother and daughter and did so only after the police reached the hospital. Police, however, did not reveal the details of the examination findings.

The two were then counselled and their statements were recorded. According to the woman’s statement, they shifted to the Nangloi house barely three months ago. Police said the woman did not have an Aadhaar card before she moved to Nangloi, and got one made at her present address only recently. The whereabouts of the woman’s husband are unknown, they added.

According to the woman, on Tuesday evening, while she was in her first floor house, the landlord came there and raped her. She said she was in state of shock and left the flat to clear her head. During her absence, she said her daughter, who was alone at home, was also sexually assaulted by the landlord and his son. Singh said that based on the statement of the woman, they registered an FIR at the Nangloi police station under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“Further investigations in the case are ongoing,” Singh said.