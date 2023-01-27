Woman molested, assaulted twice in five days over feeding, walking dogs in Delhi

New Delhi: A woman was assaulted, molested and threatened twice within five days by men who did not want her to feed and walk pet or community dogs in Baba Haridas Nagar area of southwest Delhi, police said, adding three people, including two of her neighbours, were arrested and a minor apprehended in connection with the first incident. Police are now looking for two other people who attacked her on Friday and threatened her against deposing in court in the previous case.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said that on January 22, a case of assault, wrongful restraint, molestation, sexual harassment and threatening was registered after the woman alleged that she was stopped and threatened by three people on a motorcycle who told her not to fight with her two neighbours – Iran and Imran -- over the issue of feeding and walking dogs in the area. During the investigation, the suspects were identified as Shivam, Dileep alias Kale and a minor boy. Shivam was arrested in connection with another case on January 23, a day after the incident, and the minor detained. Dileep, however, is still at large.

“The three had allegedly threatened the woman not to get involved in a fight with her two neighbours Iran and Imran, who were also arrested and produced in court. They were subsequently granted bail. The dispute between them and the woman was over the feeding walking of dogs in the area,” said the DCP.

On Friday (January 27), the woman filed another complaint and alleged that when she was walking her dog near her house, two as yet unidentified people on a motorcycle assaulted her and threatened her not to depose in court in the previous case. “Injuries are superficial in nature as opined by the doctor. A separate case was registered under sections 324, 195A, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code. Further probe is on,” said DCP Mandava, and said that no communal angle was involved in the two incidents.