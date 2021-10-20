Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Bindapur
delhi news

Woman stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Bindapur

Around 2am, someone saw three men beating her and called the police. The police found her bleeding heavily and unconscious. They took her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival
The police tracked down CCTV camera footage of the incident, showing three men at the spot. One of them stabbed her multiple times. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a former friend early Tuesday. The police said that the man is yet to be caught.

According to the police, the incident took place on Matiala Road in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area. They identified the deceased woman as one Dolly Babba and said that they suspect Babbar had been in a relationship with the suspect, Ankit Gaba, who was allegedly forcing her to get back with him. However, the police said, she refused to even talk to him.

The police said that the victim, who worked as a freelancer with several event management companies, left home around 12am on Tuesday and told her family that she was going to a friend’s place to celebrate her birthday.

Around 2am, someone saw three men beating her and called the police. The police found her bleeding heavily and unconscious. They took her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The police tracked down CCTV camera footage of the incident, showing three men at the spot. One of them stabbed her multiple times. The police said that the neighbours told them that it was Gaba who attacked her.

The woman’s family has alleged that Gaba, who is the main suspect, reached out to her several times but she turned him down.

A senior police officer said that they are conducting raids to arrest all three men. They said that more CCTV cameras are being scanned around the area to ascertain where the suspects fled.

