Woman’s body found in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, limbs tied with chains

The body of an unidentified woman, with limbs bound in metal chains, was found dumped on the roadside outside the boundary walls of an MCD school in Tilak Nagar in west Delhi on Friday morning, the Delhi Police said.

The body was covered with a plastic sheet and dumped next to parked cars in plain sight outside the school’s wall. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police added that though there was no immediate indication that the woman was sexually assaulted, they would wait for the autopsy report for confirmation.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said the Tilak Nagar police received a call about the incident a little after 8.30am on Friday. The call was made by a resident of the area, he added. The body was covered with a plastic sheet and dumped next to parked cars in plain sight outside the school’s wall.

“There did not seem to be an attempt to hide the body,” the DCP said, adding that circumstantial evidence suggested it was not a planned disposal but a hurried attempt to get rid of the body. While there was no identity proof found near the body, the DCP said the woman could be aged anywhere between late 20s to late 30s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officers said the body appeared putrefied and doctors have indicated that the murder may have happened around 48 hours before. The putrefaction caused the victim’s face to appear burnt, the officer said.

“The woman’s clothes seemed intact,” said a police investigator requesting anonymity, adding that the crime team and doctors from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital who inspected the spot have suggested that the chains were placed on the body after the murder.

“It doesn’t seem like she was chained during the murder, but after it,” said the officer.

Police have registered a murder case at Tilak Nagar police station and have contacted stations in other Delhi districts as well as the surrounding NCR cities to know if a missing person’s complaint was filed and if the description matched the victim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON