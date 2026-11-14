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Women’s safety panel at Delhi University to include union representatives

The reconstituted committee, chaired by proctor Manoj Kumar Singh, will review security lapses and recommend measures to improve safety on campus.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 08:20:47 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Delhi University’s committee on the safety and security of female students and employees will include office-bearers of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) for the first time, as per a notification issued by the varsity on Friday.

DUSU president Yash Dabas and secretary Riya Chhawdi are the two student union representatives named to the panel. (File Photo)
DUSU president Yash Dabas and secretary Riya Chhawdi are the two student union representatives named to the panel. (File Photo)

The university stated that it has reconstituted the 13-member committee chaired by proctor Manoj Kumar Singh to include two DUSU office bearers–president Yash Dabas, and secretary Riya Chhawdi.

“We have, for the first time, involved DUSU office-bearers and students as members of the committee,” Singh told HT. “The committee will conduct routine checks, and hold a meeting on a monthly basis to suggest changes to address security lapses,” he added.

The announcement marks another step towards addressing women’s safety concerns.

 
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