Women’s safety panel at Delhi University to include union representatives

Delhi University’s committee on the safety and security of female students and employees will include office-bearers of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) for the first time, as per a notification issued by the varsity on Friday.
The university stated that it has reconstituted the 13-member committee chaired by proctor Manoj Kumar Singh to include two DUSU office bearers–president Yash Dabas, and secretary Riya Chhawdi.
“We have, for the first time, involved DUSU office-bearers and students as members of the committee,” Singh told HT. “The committee will conduct routine checks, and hold a meeting on a monthly basis to suggest changes to address security lapses,” he added.
The announcement marks another step towards addressing women’s safety concerns.
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