Won’t prioritise good ties with neighbours over security: Rajnath

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India wants to maintain friendly relations with its neighbours, but it will not be done at the cost of national security.

Speaking at the 90th annual pilgrimage of Sivagiri Mutt at Varkala town in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Singh recalled the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s remark that “we can change friends but not our neighbours”.

“Therefore, we need good and friendly relations with our neighbours. However, we will not compromise on national security to maintain good relations. We do not want good relations with anyone at the cost of our national security,” he said.

Singh also spoke about Kerala-based social reformer Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings, like ‘prosperity through industry’ which is the basis of the Indian’s government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat policy.

As a result of the same we are considered as one of the top five economies in the world and our military is seen as a force to be reckoned with, he contended.

He further said that while he was working to “protect the body — boundaries — of India with the help of the armed forces” and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saints of different mutts were working to protect the soul of the country.

“I appreciate the work you are doing. We can survive as a nation only when both the body and soul are safe,” Singh said and expressed confidence that this year’s annual Sivagiri pilgrimage will also be a success.